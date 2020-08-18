PESHAWAR: In a step towards promoting tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the provincial government has decided to launch a safari train project and a bus service for tourists in Peshawar.

In this regard, the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has accorded approval for the revival of the steam safari train project.

The safari train will run on two routes, one from Peshawar to Attock while the other from Peshawar to Takht-Bhai area of district Mardan.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also decided to launch a bus service for tourists to visit the walled city areas of Peshawar.

Moreover, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to set up a fourteen kilometre-long cable car between Upper Dir and Chitral to connect the scenic tourist resorts in the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 105,207 people flocked to various tourist sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past five days following the government reopened tourism after a five-month hiatus in view of declining coronavirus cases.

According to the KP tourism department, most of the tourists from across the country headed up to Abbottabad that witnessed 80,650 visitors during the last five days. Swat was the second most visited place by tourists during this period.

Whereas Chitral received 800 tourists and Dir 364 tourists.

