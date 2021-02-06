Don’t Panic!: How to keep safe if you are attacked by a dog?

Experts and cynologists have made recommendations on how to keep safe after being attacked by stray dogs and to prevent dog bites while out walking or running.

The recommendations have been collected by Bright Side to reduce the threat to human life following the dog attack. Some of the dogs can sometimes display unpredictable behavior and be extremely aggressive and unfriendly.

Don’t Panic!

It’s strongly believed that dogs and other animals do sense human fear. However, you can hardly keep calm when an aggressive dog is growling and barking at you. If you scream, wave your arms, or run away, you can trigger the dog’s prey instinct and provoke him to attack.

Slow your run to a walk!

If you happen to encounter a dog during your run, slow down to a walk. Turn and walk in the opposite direction of the dog, but keep watching him out of the corner of your eye.

Moreover, if you stand completely still with your arms stretched along the sides of your body, the dog will lose interest in you and walk away.

Don’t make eye contact!

Direct eye contact may intensify a dog’s aggressive behavior. Staring a dog in the eyes can be interpreted as a threat by dogs and become a reason for attack.

Keep the dog in sight, but avoid direct eye contact with him. This will signal to the dog that you are not a threat, and he will probably turn away and go.

Distract the dog!

Actually, any object at hand can be of help. Give him something to chew, such as your shoe, a bottle, or your backpack. This may distract the dog for a while and give you time to escape.

Command the dog to “Back Away”!

If the dog continues to behave aggressively, face him – avoiding direct eye contact – and command him to leave.

Make sure to use a strong and confident, but not a high-pitched, commanding voice. The most effective commands are “No” and “Back away” in a firm tone. The dog will become frightened and leave.

