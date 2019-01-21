Sahiwal incident: FIR lodged by CTD raises several questions

SAHIWAL: The First Information Report (FIR) of the Sahiwal incident, lodged by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has raised several questions.

As soon as the copy of FIR was acquired by the media, the law experts started arguing that the anti-terrorism department has cunningly saved its high-profile officers by citing the name of a sub-inspector as an in-charge of the Sahiwal operation, in the FIR of the case.

“Why were senior CTD officers not present during the operation? and how can a sub-inspector order to open fire?” – are few of the many questions that are being asked by the experts.

On Jan 20, Jaleel, brother of the deceased man Khaleel, lodged his FIR against 16 unnamed CTD officials for their reported involvement in a so-called encounter of his brother’s family on Jan 19.

The charges of terrorism and murder were included in the FIR.

Alleged encounter

Four people, including two women, were killed in a shady encounter involving the Punjab police’s counter-terrorism department (CTD) on a highway in the Qadirabad area of Sahiwal district on Jan 19.

The Sahiwal incident sent shock waves across the country after one of the surviving children who witnessed the episode refuted the version of the CTD.

A child, Omair Khalil, in his initial statement said his father offered money to the people in return for not shooting at their car.

The CTD had identified one of the deceased as Zeeshan. The department says he was wanted in several cases of crime, including the kidnapping of Ali Haider Gilani, the son of former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani, and several American citizens. It also says he was the deputy chief of a banned outfit.

