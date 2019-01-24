Sahiwal incident: LHC summons JIT head along with report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the head of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into a shady operation in Sahiwal to appear in court along with its report, ARY News reported.

A high court bench gave this direction while hearing petitions calling for a judicial probe into the tragic incident of a family’s killing in firing by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Sahiwal on Jan 19.

In response to court notice, provincial police chief Amjad Javed Saleemi appeared before the bench and informed that all accused involved in the incident had been sent behind bars. “The police officials who exhibited negligence in their duties have been transferred.”

He assured the court that the JIT had been probing into the matter and once it completed the probe, a charge-sheet would be filed in the relevant court.

Before wrapping up today’s proceedings, the court directed the JIT to give all parties involved in the matter a fair hearing before reaching the conclusion.

Citing the unfortunate Sahiwal incident, Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, one of the petitioners, alleged that the government of Punjab had miserably failed in maintaining peace throughout the province.

“Punjab government termed the deceased people as terrorists instead of apprehending the real culprits,” he said. “The statements of Chief Minister Punjab, Governor Punjab and Punjab law minister contradict with each other.”

Pirzada further alleged that Punjab government ordered the formation of a joint investigation team because of the criticism it started receiving after the fake encounter. “Summon the chief minister to ascertain facts and grant a relief package to the family of the deceased people.”

In response, the court stated that the “inquiry and tribunal act” is quite clear regarding the formation of a commission.

The hearing was adjourned till Feb 4.

