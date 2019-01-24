Sahiwal incident: Punjab Assembly holds in-camera session today

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly will hold an in-camera session on the Sahiwal incident today, in which provincial minister of law and the officials of the home department will brief the members about the incident, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The assembly after a long period of its history holding an in-camera session to discuss the incident, which claimed the lives of four people in firing of Counter Terrorism Department personnel.

The house will deliberate on the single point agenda in which provincial law minister will share information with the members of the legislature.

The speaker bound the provincial law minister on Wednesday to share information with the house in an in-camera session.

Yesterday, the opposition benches insisted a house debate on the Sahiwal incident. Its members challenged the treasury lawmakers to prove that the Sahiwal incident was not a fake encounter by the CTD.

The opposition while rejecting the JIT report, had also demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the matter in an impartial manner. They demanded suspension of the rules to start a discussion on the issue.

A PML-N member asked why law minister Raja Basharat felt comfortable in sharing information on the gory incident with the media but not with members of the assembly.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi told Law Minister Raja Basharat to give an in-camera briefing in the house on Thursday (today).

Comments

comments