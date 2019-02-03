LAHORE: A joint investigation team (JIT), tasked with probing the infamous CTD encounter that killed three of a family in Sahiwal on Jan 19, left Lahore today (Sunday) after gathering more evidences into the case, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the JIT will now apprise the prime minister of its finding in the shootout case. It is learnt that more arrests will be made in the light of JIT findings.

On the other hand, the family of deceased Khalil, who was killed along with his wife and daughter by the CTD personnel, reiterated their dissatisfaction with the JIT and its ongoing probe. They also threatened to take to the streets if judicial commission was not formed to probe the shootout.

Four people, including two women, were killed in a shady encounter involving the Punjab police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on a highway in the Qadirabad area of Sahiwal district on Jan 19.

The Sahiwal incident sent shock waves across the country after one of the surviving children who witnessed the episode refuted the version of the CTD.

The CTD had identified one of the deceased as Zeeshan. The department says he was wanted in several cases of crime, including the kidnapping of Ali Haider Gilani, the son of former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani, and several American citizens. It also says he was the deputy chief of a banned outfit.

Another man and two women were killed in the incident. They were identified as Khalil, Nabila, and Areeba, who was 14 years old. Khalil and Nabila were the parents of the injured boy. The deceased hailed from Kot Lakhpat. The CTD department came under fire for killing unarmed people in what some people calling it a ‘shady encounter’.

Khalil’s family on Sunday appealed Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to ensure provision of justice keeping in view his promise.

