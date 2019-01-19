SAHIWAL: Four people including two women were killed and a child was injured during an alleged police encounter by Sahiwal police on Saturday, reported ARY News.

According to ARY News correspondent, the child, Muneeba who was present in the car at the time of the incident said the people killed were her parents.

He added that the alleged encounter has turned into a suspicious incident and the Sahiwal police is denying to comment on it. “This is a CTD operation and they can relay accurate details,” said the regional police officer.

Sources familiar with the incident said the Sahiwal police mistook the family travelling to Lahore as kidnappers.

CTD version of events

The Counter Terrorism Officials relayed that a car was signaled to stop along with a bike near Sahiwal Toll Plaza but the alleged terrorists resorted to firing, adding that three terrorists were able to flee away. “This incident was a continuity of the Jan 16 operation carried out in Faisalabad.”

IG Punjab takes notice

According to police officials, Inspector General Punjab Police Amjad Javed Saleemi has taken a notice of the aforementioned incident and directed the regional police officer to carry out an inquiry at the earliest.

The IG Punjab added that action will be taken against the involved police officers if the deceased persons do not turn out to be terrorists.

Eyewitnesses version of incident

Eyewitnesses relayed that police officers began firing at a car from behind, adding that no weapons were recovered from the car nor did anyone from the car engage in retaliatory firing.

The eyewitness said one deceased woman aged around 40 whereas the injured child was around 13 years old.

CM Punjab takes notice

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Ali Buzdar has also taken notice of the incident. It is pertinent to note that the media is not allowed access to the children who are with CTD officials.

The bodies have been shifted to Lahore whereas the injured child was shifted to the civil hospital.



