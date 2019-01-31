SAHIWAL: Sahiwal vicitm’s brother, Jalil, failed to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for an identification parade of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The identification parade was put off for the third time today after the complainant didn’t turn up despite repeatedly being summoned. The JIT will now inform the relevant judicial magistrate in this regard.

On Jan 30, Jalil had appeared before the JIT but refused to be part of the identification parade.

Accusing the JIT of destroying evidence in the case, Jalil had said, “How can the identification parade could be conducted until all the accused are not arrested.”

He had also said the police and JIT knew who the killers of the Sahiwal victims were. “The JIT is troubling eyewitnesses and destroying evidences in the case.”

Jalil had demanded to transfer the case to Lahore. “Why should we come to Sahiwal for the identification of the accused? We have demanded the constitution of a judicial commission.”

Khalil, a resident of Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat, along with his wife Nabeela and teenage daughter Areeba were killed in a shady encounter involving the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police on a highway in the Qadirabad area of Sahiwal district last week.

