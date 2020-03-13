Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir kick off wedding festivities with mayun

Pakistan’s much-talked-about celebrity couple, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are all set to tie the knot. They kicked off their wedding festivities with a mayun.

Photos of the pair’s Mayun ceremony have been doing rounds on the internet. The duo was surrounded by family as they sat down for the traditional ceremony.

The bride-to-be stunned in a simple orange gharara with a heavily embellished dupatta meanwhile heartthrob Ahad kept it simple in a white Kurta Pajama.

The actor’s mother Samra Raza Mir can be seen doing the rasam in the photos.

A family picture of the Mir’s with Sajal has also gone viral. Ahad is the son of veteran actor Asif Raza Mir.

The couple has not shared any photos from the ceremony on their official social media accounts so far.

It seems like fans will get to see the wedding pictures of their favourite couple ‘Sahad’ – who got engaged in June 2019 – as they lovingly call them soon.

