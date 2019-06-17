Britain agrees to mutually address security and money laundering matters with Pakistan

LONDON: Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi today (Monday) met with his English Home Minister to discuss matters of mutual interest, ARY News reported.

Qureshi who is on an official trip to London is also scheduled to hold important meetings with English parliamentarians and the Foreign Minister.

Both ministers discussed matters pertaining to security and illegal immigration in great detail.

Read More: FM Qureshi expresses satisfaction over success of e-visa service

Pertinent solutions to the menace of money laundering also came under discussion and both countries showed resolve to curb the challenge together.

Both countries showed willingness to investigate and prosecute accused, alleged and convicted prisoners and suspects through mutual consultation.

The British Home Minister, Sajid Javid expressed his hope for long lasting peace in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi in-turn thanked the British Home Minister and also called England one of Pakistan’s best friend.

Read More: FM Qureshi rules out ‘immediate’ chances of Pak-India cricket series

Efforts to further strengthen and increase mutual relations between the countries were also underscored and agreed upon.

Talking to the media at Istanbul airport while en-route to London on June 15, Qureshi revealed that the trip entailed two different meetings with British high ranking government officials along with other parliamentarians and overseas Pakistani’s.

Comments

comments