GUJRANWALA: Family of Salahuddin Ayubi, a suspected ATM thief who died in police custody, didn’t appear before a judge carrying out a judicial inquiry into his custodial death, reported ARY News.

A lawyer, representing the parents of the deceased, said they had rejected an autopsy report of their son and moved an application for the exhumation of the body for post-mortem afresh.

A senior civil judge, Shaikh Fayaz Hussain, has launched a probe into the death of the viral ATM thief.

Earlier, the station house officer (SHO) and two investigation officers of the City-A-Division Police Station, who were nominated in the murder case, were issued notices to appear before the judicial officer.

Salahuddin Ayubi’s father was also served a notice to become part of the investigation.

SHO Mahmoodul Hassan and investigation officers Sub-Inspector Shafaat Ali and Assistant Sub-Inspector Matloob Hussain were accused of killing Ayubi during interrogation.

Salahuddin was arrested when he was recognised by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan last week after the video of him attempting to steal from the ATM and sticking his tongue out at the camera went viral.

