Fed govt announces to raise salaries of govt employees in budget 2021-22  

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday announced that the government is going to raise salaries in the upcoming budget 2021-22, ARY NEWS reported.

“We are going to make an announcement regarding an increase in salaries of the government employees in the upcoming budget,” he said while addressing a presser.

In the last year‘s budget, the federal government did not announce a raise in salaries of the government employees and pension of the retired ones citing an economic contraction owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill further speaking on the economy said that it was due to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan that GDP growth rate has reached near 4 percent.

“The growth rate is estimated at four percent this year despite the country facing pandemic,” he said adding they had stabilized the economy after it was near default when the PTI assumed power.

Our textile exports have increased with exports touching a 10-year high, followed by a four-year record being broken in the stock exchange, the SAPM said.

He lauded the overseas Pakistanis for sending remittances to Pakistan in record number and said that the prime minister has always respected the Pakistani diaspora, who have been denied the right to vote by the previous regimes.

“We will give them the right to vote and participate in the political process,” he said.

Comments

comments