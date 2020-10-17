Sale of adulterated milk continues in Sialkot

SIALKOT: The citizens of Sialkot have left no choice otherwise to consume adulterated milk being sold throughout the streets and markets of the city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The locally produced milk with the addition of hazardous chemicals to enhance its thickness and quantity is being openly sold out on low prices in many marketplaces and streets across Sialkot which has severe health impacts after its consumption.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Many citizens told ARY News that it is now a normal thing here in Sialkot to get milk mixed with impurities despite being aware of its health hazards, especially on children. A citizen demanded the provincial food authority to take action against the milk sellers after taking notice of it.

The footages of the milk-selling spots showed the unhygienic state of milk bowls and carts where it is being sold by people. A local physician told media that the locally produced milk increases deficiency of vitamins and minerals among children.

Despite receiving several complaints by the citizens, the health and food officials were reluctant to take strict action against the responsible persons for selling the contaminated milk usually mixed with water, urea and formalin.

Comments

comments