Sales tax, federal excise return filing date extended

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday extended the last date for submission of sales tax and federal excise return for the tax period of September 2019.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act 2005, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of payment and filing of Sales Tax and Federal Excise return for the tax period of September, 2019,” read an official notification.

The last date for payment of sales tax and federal excise duty was extended to Oct 22, whereas the deadline for submission of sales tax and federal excise return was extended until Oct 25, as per the notification.

