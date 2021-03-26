Salesman deprived of cash in Karachi

KARACHI: Four unidentified armed men have deprived a company’s salesman of Rs82,000 cash at gunpoint in the wee hours of Friday.

The incident took place near Drive Licence Branch Korangi when the salesman named Riaz was transferring the cash to the company in the vehicle. Upon offering resistance, the salesman got severe wounds, while the snatchers fled the scene easily.

The case of the incident could not be registered as per the latest reports.

Last month, unknown burglars had looted arms and cash from a weapons repair workshop in Clifton.

The accused entered a weapons repair shop at Zamzama Street in Clifton and stolen six 9 mm pistols, three Lac rupees cash and other valuables, according to the police.

The criminals entered the premises by breaking the locks of the shop, area police had said.

The police have collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and seeking CCTV footage of the spot.

