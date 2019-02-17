Salman Ahmad announces Junoon’s next album!

Right before the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Junoon’s Salman Ahmad, in an exclusive conversation with ARY News, revealed the news about Junoon’s next album.

Talking to ARY News he expressed joy for being a part of PSL’s fourth installment. He said, “We naturally used to play cricket, listen to music, and go for movies when we were young. I’m glad, PSL has combined cricket with music and films with absolute mastery.”

Responding to the question about Junoon’s next album, he replied, “PSL’s opening ceremony will be our third performance together. Our previous two concerts were completely sold out and we’re expecting the same for PSL’s opening performance.” He went on to say that the band is all set to go on a world tour after PSL followed by the release of Junoon’s next album.





Known for his enchanting voice and surreal guitar skills, Salman Ahmad carries a significant place in the Pakistani music scene for all the right reasons. Salman and Ali Azmat announced their reunion last year and the news was celebrated like a festivity across the continent, if not the world.

PSL’s opening ceremony exhibited just the right amount of grandeur with the impeccable performances of Aima Baig, Shuja Haider, Boney M, Fawad Khan, but most importantly because of Junoon’s ultra-energizing performance that got the entire audience sing along.

We’re certain, Junoon will inject an infinite amount of oomph in all the fans with its next album. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

