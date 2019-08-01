Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal announces support for Ali Zaidi’s ‘Clean Karachi’ Movement

Salman Iqbal Lets Clean Karachi movement

KARACHI: President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal on Thursday announced his support for ‘Lets Clean Karachi’ movement initiated by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi.

Mr Salman Iqbal, who also owns Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings, not only praised Ali Zaidi over the initiative but also announced full support from ARY Digital Network and Karachi Kings in making the initiative a success.

“Great initiative Ali Zaidi,  Karachi Kings and ARY Digital Network are with you in making our City Of Lights Karachi cleaner & brighter!” wrote Salman Iqbal using the hashtag #LetsCleanKHI.

Politicians, celebrities and people from other walks of life are announcing support for the much-needed movement for the metropolis.

Artists including playwright Anwar Maqsood, singers Faakhir Mehmood, Shehzad Roy, Strings and Ali Zafar too have voiced support for the movement.

 

‘#LetsCleanKHI’ campaign

Ali Zaidi had announced starting the #LetsCleanKHI movement through a tweet on Wednesday.

The minister, who had also criticised the Sindh government after the post-rain situation in mega city, will start the movement from August 4, Sunday.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry advises PPP, PML-N not to play in hands of Maulana Fazl

Pakistan

FIA officials arrest man involved in human smuggling, recovers 23 passports

Pakistan

Opposition parties should work for welfare of common man: Asad Qaiser  

Pakistan

Faisal Vawda felicitates nation on Sadiq Sanjrani’s victory


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close