ARY Digital Network to donate 20,000 COVID-19 testing kits: CEO Salman Iqbal

KARACHI: President and CEO ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal, on Sunday, announced donation of 20,000 testing kits for screening of COVID-19 besides paying a rich tribute to doctors and paramedical staff working day and night to contain the pandemic.

Salman Iqbal made the announcement during ARY News’ special transmission on coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “Doctors and paramedics are our front line heroes and we are trying to provide necessary medical facilities to doctors.”

Salman Iqbal urged people to follow government’s guidelines by staying inside homes to stop fast spread of the deadly virus.

“We have to move forward in phases to overcome the pandemic with full unity. The government is taking steps on its level to contain the virus and whoever wants to help people should support it,” said the ARY Digital Network CEO.

“We are trying to bring mobile testing kits for the people. These kits will be helpful to generate virus status report between 15-20 minutes.”

He said that World Memon Organisation is also acquiring coronavirus testing kits from different countries as it is necessary to keep a check on the spread of virus across the country. He appealed Pakistanis living in the country and abroad to take part in the campaign for assisting their country in its fight against COVID-19.

Mr Salman Iqbal also urged people to donate generously to WMO and the federal government’s Ehsaas programme.

It is pertinent to note here that according to latest figures, the number of coronavirus patients in Pakistan is 1,571 as more than 1,100 suspected cases were reported within the last 24 hours.

The outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei, China, in December 2019, and was recognised as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March.[7] As of 29 March 2020, more than 707,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 190 countries and territories, resulting in approximately 33,500 deaths.

