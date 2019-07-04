Bollywood actor Salman Khan has announced to establish 300 gyms and fitness centres across India by 2020 as part of his fitness awareness campaign.

After launching his Being Strong Fitness Equipment in April, Khan’s new venture is aimed making every individual fit and healthy. The goal of the franchise, called SK-27, is to create job opportunities for fitness trainers and entrepreneurs.

His gym equipment was an instant hit among the fitness enthusiasts and has been installed in 175 gyms across the country so far.

Known for his love towards fitness and well-being, his new gym franchise is definitely one to look out for. He has been sharing a lot of gym videos lately as he aims to sport a leaner and chiseled look for Dabangg 3.

The actor also owns a successful chain of clothing and accessories worldwide.

Khan’s Bharat costar also praised him for taking his fitness training very seriously. In a recent interview, Katrina Kaif said that Salman is a fitness icon and its very inspiring to see the actor passionately follow his physical targets.

On the work front, the superstar will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt.

