Sanam Jung and her four-year-old daughter Alaya have tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by Jung on Sunday.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share the grim news with her fans, writing, “I would like to inform all my well-wishers that I have tested positive for Covid-19.” She added that she is currently isolating with her daughter and that the two do not have severe symptoms.

Jung also warned her followers of the seriousness of the situation, asking them to take precautions. “I would request all of you to take this pandemic seriously. Covid is real, please take necessary precautions. Wear a mask and avoid public spaces. Stay indoors and be safe,” she wrote.

She also requested prayers for herself and her daughter.

Jung is the latest in a string of celebrities falling prey to the novel coronavirus. Just yesterday, renowned actor Mahira Khan announced her positive diagnosis on Instagram. She expressed optimism in her post, saying that though it’s been rough, everything will be OK soon. “Please please wear a mask and follow all other sops – for your sake and others,” she urged.

Khan’s announcement itself came just days after actor Neelam Muneer also announced that she had tested positive.

