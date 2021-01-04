Actor Sanam Jung has had enough of the rumour mill churning out baseless rumours, especially about her marriage.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to address baseless rumours about her marriage ending, terming it a ‘serious accusation’. Posting a picture with her husband, Qassam, Jung wrote, “I would just like to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours about Qassam and I splitting up.”

She went on to share how the rumour started and caught fire.” This rumour started from a fan comment on my insta post and it’s completely ridiculous,” she wrote, adding that she wouldn’t have addressed the issue, but, “Qassam and my family have been getting concerned phone calls almost daily about this pressing issue.”

She reiterated, “Qassam and I are happily married and are about to celebrate our sixth wedding anniversary next week. I would really appreciate it if people stop posting these false rumours. Alhamdullilah, we have an amazing family and are happily married & we look forward to spending the rest of our lives together Inshallah!”

Sanam Jung also had an all-important request: “It is my sincere request to you all to not instigate such rumours and claim their truth without any factual knowledge.”

Sanam Jung added how it is a very serious accusation at a family and that her family has been ‘very distressed’ because of it. “Please have some empathy for our families as we are real people too!” she concluded.

Here’s hoping that Jung’s lament does not fall on deaf ears and people actually pay heed to her request. Rumours about Jung are only one in a string of latest rumours about celebrity couples splitting up, from Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed to Feroze Khan and wife Alizey.

