Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed urged people to come together to fight the stigma attached to mental health on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

The starlet said that too many people are suffering in silence when they don’t have to. Communication, kindness and support can go a long long way, she added.

In a thought-provoking video message, she said “We cannot only change lives but save lives also through global dialogue, guidance, counseling and through the right doctors for our mental health issues.”

For more information about our Mental health programme please visit us at https://t.co/c22gLrmtfA or email us at :

[email protected] Or please call the @SehatKahani helpline at 0300-0639362, or sign up at https://t.co/H5YNjZhUDr pic.twitter.com/gqdLXEVSdL — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) October 10, 2019

She requested people to not feel bad about mental health issues and instead speak up. “Please feel no shame, no guilt. There’s is nothing wrong with it, we all experience it.”

Saeed concluded saying “Together we can help each other get better.”

The 34-year-old actor is an ambassador for British Asian Trust, who aims to help people across South Asia to transform their lives.

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year to educate and raise awareness of mental health issues. Suicide prevention is the primary focus for the 2019 theme.

