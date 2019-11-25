Sanghar: Tea house worker injured in firing over delay in serving tea

SANGHAR: An employee of the election commission office allegedly opened fire on a waiter of local tea house over delay in serving tea to him, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to reports, a watchman of the election commission’s office in Sanghar opened fire at the employee of local tea house while asking, “Why you have served the tea late”.

“The election commission office watchman opened fire on my son while saying, why he served the tea late to him,” the father of the injured tea house worker told the media.

After the incident, local people shifted the injured man to Civil Hospital Sanghar for medical attendance.

After first aid at the hospital the injured was transferred to Nawabshah People’s Medical College hospital for further medical treatment of his injury.

Police has arrested the man involved in the incident, officials said.

