Celebrations are in order for Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik as they celebrate the second birthday of their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik over the weekend.

The doting mother took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her little one, posting an adorable photo of him and their family. “Happy birthday to this boy who lights up my world… Who is my world and who changed my world,” wrote Sania.

“We love you so much, my baby boy… You give us so much unconditional love, happiness laughs, and cuddles that it fills up our heart.. may Allah guide you and give you everything you wish forever,” she went on, adding that they love him “more than anything or anyone in this world .”

Sania also shared an adorable picture of Izhaan on his private Instagram handle, managed by his mom! “Finally Mickey and I get a breather after a long day… Thank you for all your wishes and love. It’s been a great day,” she wrote on his behalf. How adorable is that?

Dad Shoaib Malik also took the opportunity to share a family picture of the three of them, writing, “Feeling complete with my own, little world!”

What’s more, the little one got not just one, but two customised cakes on his birthday; one shaped like a car and the other, a huge cricket field with a cricket ball smack in the middle of it. We all know where that idea must have come from!

Here’s wishing the little one a very happy birthday!

