Sania Mirza’s hilarious TikTok video goes viral

Tennis star Sania Mirza’s latest TikTok video has won the internet. It is for those who hate waking up early.

The 33-year-old athlete’s recent video on TikTok shows her acting out a scene donning sunglasses where she asks another person who wants to go for a morning run at 7 am. The reply comes as the person wants run on purpose to which a surprised Mirza says “7 in the morning!”

The video has left her fans in splits and is doing rounds on social media.

Sharing it on the Chinese video-sharing social networking service, she captioned her post “Nope .. not a morning person.”

She has been entertaining her TikTok followers with hilarious clips since she joined the platform in March.

