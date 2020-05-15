Web Analytics
Sania Mirza's hilarious TikTok video goes viral

Sania Mirza, TikTok

Tennis star Sania Mirza’s latest TikTok video has won the internet. It is for those who hate waking up early.

The 33-year-old athlete’s recent video on TikTok shows her acting out a scene donning sunglasses where she asks another person who wants to go for a morning run at 7 am. The reply comes as the person wants run on purpose to which a surprised Mirza says “7 in the morning!”

The video has left her fans in splits and is doing rounds on social media.

Sharing it on the Chinese video-sharing social networking service, she captioned her post  “Nope .. not a morning person.”

She has been entertaining her TikTok followers with hilarious clips since she joined the platform in March.

