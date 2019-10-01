Dr Sania Nishtar showcases Ehsaas programme on the sidelines of UNGA session

NEW YORK: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar at the 74th session of UN General Assembly showcased Ehsaas programme to create awareness among the leaders from around the world.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 74) was a busy and exciting week for global development activities which provided an engaging venue to the global community of leaders and innovative thinkers for discussion, collaboration and coalition building.

This annual gathering featured hundreds of events where world leaders gathered to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing the world today and drive progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals for a brighter and equitable global future.

During the meeting, Dr Nishtar reflected on how Ehsaas is using both incomes as well as multidimensional poverty index (MPI) metrics for policy design and targeting.

Dr. Nishtar outlined the new and improved policies under Ehsaas that will ensure that all Pakistani’s can enjoy nutritious diets. Speaking to the other UN-appointed campaign leaders from around the world, Dr. Nishtar said, “Tackling malnutrition is embedded in the strategy of Ehsaas, which for the first time is working across government departments and across sectors to strengthen the structures already put in place by Scaling Up Nutrition in Pakistan and to develop new policies that augment those successes.”

A bilateral meeting with Queen Maxima of Netherlands was also held wherein Dr. Nishtar gave her a detailed overview of several initiatives that are envisaged to contribute to financial inclusion objectives in the Ehsaas framework while cross-cutting with women empowerment and poverty alleviation, goals.

Ehsaas is about the creation of a ‘welfare state’ by countering elite capture and leveraging 21st century tools—such as using data and technology to create precision safety nets; promoting financial inclusion and access to digital services; supporting the economic empowerment of women; focusing on the central role of human capital formation for poverty eradication, economic growth and sustainable development; and overcoming financial barriers to accessing health and post-secondary education.

