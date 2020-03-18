KARACHI: Sindh High Court while hearing a petition about hoarding of sanitizer amid increasing number of novel coronavirus infections, ordered enforcement of the Sindh Registration of Godown Act 1995 at any cost, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A single bench of the high court, comprised of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, while hearing a petition on the matter summoned the officials of the Bureau of Supply and Prices.

The counsel of the petitioner, Tariq Mansoor Advocate, pleaded to the court that sanitizers being hoarded and sold on exorbitant prices amid scare and panic about the novel coronavirus disease.

“The item has disappeared from the market and being hoarded amid fear and panic in general public,” the counsel said.

“If the government of Sindh has nominated a sessions judge over the matter,” the bench questioned. “The government has yet to appoint a judge,” the counsel replied.

“Tell the court the places hoarded sanitizers being kept.We will send police immediately for a raid,” the bench said. “Police has conducted raids over the hoarders,” the counsel replied.

The Rangers had recently conducted raids against hoarders, the counsel further said.

The court issued a show cause notice to Assistant Director Bureau of Supply and Prices ordering him to ensure his presence in the next hearing of the case.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until April 07.

Comments

comments