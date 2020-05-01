Sanjrani, Mandviwala inquire after Asad Qaiser’s health

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman, Saleem Mandviwala on Friday inquired about health of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who contracted coronavirus on Thursday, ARY News reported.

In separate telephonic conversations, both Sanjrani and Mandivwala inquired about health of the NA speaker and his family members, who were tested positive for the coronavirus.

The chairman and the deputy chairman senate prayed for the speedy recovery of the speaker from the virus.

On the occasion, Asad Qaiser thanked both the leaders for their well-wishes.

The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has gone into isolation at his residence as he was tested positive for coronavirus.

Another high-profile personality found infected with coronavirus in Pakistan after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail as the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser confirmed that he is tested positive for the virus.

In his Twitter message, Asad Qaiser had said that he has quarantined himself inside his home. He appealed the nationals to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus and pray for his health.

