LARKANA: The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Friday apprehended a person associated with a firm engaged to disburse Rs12,000 cash among deserving families under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for allegedly illegally deducting commission from the relief money, reported ARY News.

Saleem Sangi was arrested during a raid in Larkana district’s Nazar Mohalla and handed over to local police for further action.

On April 9, the federal government started distributing Rs12,000 cash among poor families under the Ehsaas programme to help them survive the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Speaking to ARY News this evening, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said they have received complaints about people tasked to disburse the cash among poor families taking commission from them.

She said most of complaints came from Sindh where up to Rs1,000 is being deducted from relief money.

She vowed strict action against those found involved in such practice.

Meanwhile, Dr Sania Nishtar in a tweet said: “Over last 48 hrs, we have given #EhsaasEmergencyCash of Rs. 12,000 each to 647,338 families all over Pak & we’ll reach out to a total of 12 mln families (impacting 78 mln people). Social distancing is our priority & we are striving to safeguard #COVID19 precautionary measures.”

