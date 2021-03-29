SAPM Faisal says provinces free to procure Covid-19 vaccines

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said on Monday that provinces were free to import Covid-19 vaccines, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the SAPM said that ” there is no NOC requirement or any NOC pending or bar for any provincial government to procure coronavirus vaccines.”

He said that the federal government was ready to provide any facilitation to provinces if needed in the procurement of vaccines.

“There is no NOC requirement (or any NOC pending) or bar for any provincial govt to procure any reg’d vaccine if they are able to. Any facilitation needed will be provided,” he added.

Dr Faisal Sultan further said that PTI-led federal government has procured vaccines and will continue to more Covid vaccine doses for all Pakistani citizens.

“The federal government has procured & will continue to procure COVID vaccine for all Pakistanis,” he added.

The Fed govt has procured & will continue to procure COVID vaccine for all Pakistanis. At the same time, there is no “NOC” requirement (or any NOC pending) or bar for any provincial govt to procure any reg’d vaccine if they are able to. Any facilitation needed will be provided — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 29, 2021

Pakistan is currently vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and senior citizens using Sinopharm doses donated by China.

Dr. Faisal Sultan had said on Sunday said that Pakistan will receive another batch of 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China next week.

Read More: Pakistan to receive 1mn more COVID-19 vaccine doses in coming days: SAPM Faisal

While speaking in the ARY News program ‘Sawal Ye Hai’, Faisal Sultan had said that vaccines imported by the private sector will also be available in the market in the coming days.

“Country will receive 1 million doses of Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines from China within a few days,” he said, adding that several million additional doses are in the pipeline will be delivered in April.

Comments

comments