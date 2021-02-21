SAPM explains how general public can register themselves for Covid vaccination

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Sunday that citizens willing to get themselves vaccinated can send their CNIC number on 1166, ARY News reported.

Talking in ARY News program Sawal Ye Hai, the SAPM said that the public should only send their CNIC number on 1166 as SMS for registration. “People are sending their names with CNIC for registration of vaccination which is a wrong process.”

Health workers and elderly people can now visit “www.covid.gov.pk/vaccine” to register themselves for the coronavirus vaccine by following instructions, he added.

He said that 5.6 million COVID vaccine doses will reach Pakistan by the end of next month, while another 17.1 million doses will reach Pakistan by end of June this year.

Faisal Sultan said the country is heading for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination as the arrival of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in early March is expected.

He further said that President Dr Arif Alvi has registered himself for the COVID-19 vaccination by following the method announced by the government.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 72,882 frontline healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far across the country.

Pakistan Covid cases

The coronavirus claimed 38 more lives as another 1,329 people tested positive for the deadly disease during the past 24 hours across Pakistan.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,329 new infections surfaced after 41,395 samples were tested during this period.

The countrywide death toll has jumped to 12,601 while the total number of confirmed cases stands at 571,174.

The number of active cases has come down to 24,446 as over 534,000 people have recuperated from the disease.

