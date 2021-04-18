Handling of Pakistanis at UK quarantine facility ‘unacceptable’, Bukhari says

ISLAMABAD: Taking cognizance of the predicament of Pakistanis stuck at the quarantine facility of Heathrow Airport as they travel to the UK, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Z Bukhari said Sunday the situation experienced them is “unacceptable”, ARY News reported.

Turning to his official Twitter handle, the SAPM on OP&HRD wrote that he’s “hoping for swift and effective redressal of the issue” by the UK government.

“More thought and care needs to go into this,” he said noting that the situation is unacceptable especially “for those observing their fasts”.

Unacceptable situation specially for those observing their fast. More thought and care needs to go into this. Hoping for swift & effective redressal of the issue@GOVUK @ukhomeoffice @CTurnerFCDO @ukinpakistan@DHSCgovuk @MattHancock@MayorofLondon pic.twitter.com/BbsaB41aja — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) April 18, 2021

Bukhari’s response came following a video by some Pakistanis traveling to the UK posted on how they were being treated at the quarantine facility as there was no food for them and whatever was even served was stale to a point it caused many food-poisoning.

READ: Dubai expands eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccine

SAPM Bukhari has tagged in his tweet the official accounts of the UK government, that of British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, and the official account of British High Commission in Pakistan, among others.

Comments

comments