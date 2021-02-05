KARACHI: A gang stealing sensitive data of Pakistani citizens for crimes ranging from ATM theft to phone hacking and online scams has been busted in Karachi, thanks to ARY News’ Sar-e-Aam team’s efforts.

After hectic efforts of two months, ARY News’ Team Sar-e-Aam exposed a gang involved in stealing personal information and fingerprints for online theft and other crimes.

The personal information of the citizens and rubber-made thumbs were used for phone hacking, bank and ATM fraud, obtaining SIM cards, terrorism financing and other crimes.

Acting on the information provided by the Team Sar-e-Aam, police conducted raid at a house in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar and apprehend the suspects.

The police recovered data registers, hundreds of phone SIMs and a machine used in making rubber thumbs from their possession.

