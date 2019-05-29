This guy’s comment on Sara Ali Khan’s family picture will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: The Bollywood starlet and Simmba lead actor Sara Ali Khan’s family photo has gone viral on the internet.

The photo emerged on Saif Ali Khan’s sibling, Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram, features Sara Ali Khan along with her father, brother Ibrahim, grandmother Sharmila Tagore, stepmother Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan.

Soha captioned the photo as ” Like the branches of a tree.”

The 23-year-old actress, who got popularity from her two flicks including Kedarnath and Simmba, famed for making headlines for her candid photos.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next movie reportedly featuring her with his rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan, which is slated to be released on February 14 – 2020.

Earlier, she was spotted outside Aaryan’s residence in Mumbai and the photos went viral on social platforms as well.

Now coming back to the latest post by Soha Ali Khan, the family photo received a huge number of comments praising the oneness of the beautiful and happy family.

This guy comes up with a hilarious meme which has everyone laughing:

