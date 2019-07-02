Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan pen heartfelt notes post film’s shoot
Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who were busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 have shared heartfelt posts after wrapping the film’s shoot.
The duo completed the last spell of the film in Himachel Pardesh on Monday. The 23-year-old actress shared that she made wonderful memories during 66 days she spent with the heartthrob.
Sara thanked Kartik for making her comfortable and for consistently looking out for her. “I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit,” she wrote.
It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️🌈 Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true🤗🤩 I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss🙏🏼 🎈 Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit 🤭🤦🏻♀️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
The Luka Chuppi actor replied to her and said “You don’t know how many times I have read the lines you have written for me.” While fans were swooning over this cute exchange, Ranveer Singh was quick to remind the duo who made them meet and played the role of the cupid.
The starlet expressed gratitude for director Imtiaz Ali for making her dream come true and shared it was a privilege to be on his sets and she misses it already.
In an Instagram post, Kartik said that he didn’t want the film to end. He added that he couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey than ‘Princess Sara Ali Khan’. “I want to work with you again and again and again,” he wrote.
When Veera says "…Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho" This is what shooting with @imtiazaliofficial feels like. 66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap 😞 A film i never wanted to end ❤ Thank you to my dream director .. 🙏🏻😊 And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 👑 Want to work with you again and again and again 💓 Imtiaz Ali’s next with @saraalikhan95 and @RandeepHooda Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms, Imtiaz Ali & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
The Simmba actress earlier revealed on Karan Johar’s chat show that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan.
This is the first time the duo will be sharing screen, their film is set to release on February 14 next year.
The Kedarnath actress has been roped in for ‘90s hit Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan while the heartthrob will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh next.