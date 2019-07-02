Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who were busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 have shared heartfelt posts after wrapping the film’s shoot.

The duo completed the last spell of the film in Himachel Pardesh on Monday. The 23-year-old actress shared that she made wonderful memories during 66 days she spent with the heartthrob.

Sara thanked Kartik for making her comfortable and for consistently looking out for her. “I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit,” she wrote.

The Luka Chuppi actor replied to her and said “You don’t know how many times I have read the lines you have written for me.” While fans were swooning over this cute exchange, Ranveer Singh was quick to remind the duo who made them meet and played the role of the cupid.

The starlet expressed gratitude for director Imtiaz Ali for making her dream come true and shared it was a privilege to be on his sets and she misses it already.

In an Instagram post, Kartik said that he didn’t want the film to end. He added that he couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey than ‘Princess Sara Ali Khan’. “I want to work with you again and again and again,” he wrote.

The Simmba actress earlier revealed on Karan Johar’s chat show that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan.

This is the first time the duo will be sharing screen, their film is set to release on February 14 next year.

The Kedarnath actress has been roped in for ‘90s hit Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan while the heartthrob will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh next.

