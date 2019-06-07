Sarah Khan doesn’t regret anything in personal life

Pakistani television actress Sarah Khan recently appeared on Waseem Badami’s show Har Lamha Purjosh Eid special and revealed she doesn’t regret anything in life.

Talking about her personal life and whether she regrets disclosing certain things about it, she said “I don’t regret anything. You live moments in life and take a decision which you once thought was the right thing to do so why regret it?”.

The actress shared that she believes in evil-eye but it’s unjustified to blame everything on it, for her a human being’s actions are more important. She is a firm believer of God’s will and said that everything happens for a reason.

Marriage is on the cards for her. “I am fond of marriage and having children since a very young age but I don’ t have anyone in mind as of now”, said Sarah.

پروگرام ہم لمحہ پرجوش کی مہمان بنیں اداکارہ ’سارہ خان‘، دیکھیں اداکارہ سے وسیم بادامی کے معصومانہ سوالات۔مزید ویڈیوز: http://bit.ly/2wBgzsW Posted by ARY News on Thursday, June 6, 2019

On not having friends from the industry, she said that “I try to focus on work when I’m shooting and most of my friends are not a part of the media industry”.

Sarah considers her sister Noor Zafar Khan a better actress. She also said that she likes to share positive news about her life with people when inquired about whether she ever suffered from a serious illness.

Commenting on politicians, Sarah deemed them actors and named Maryam Nawaz as the biggest actor when given a choice between Maryam, Bilawal Bhutto and Hamza Shahbaz.

The Band Khirkiyan actress revealed that she and her sister voted for the first time in 2018 general elections for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. She was hopeful that Prime Minister Imran Khan will bring a change however she said that it will take time. “We can’t expect him to fix everything in a day”.

She will be seen in an upcoming Pakistani period drama television series, Deewar-e-Shab soon.

