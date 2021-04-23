Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with latest post

Are Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir trying to tell their fans and followers something important? By the looks of their recent posts, we think so!

The Tumhare Hain actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of a rose and a Quranic verse to go with it that reads, “He is the One Who created you from a single soul, then from it made its spouse so he may find comfort in her. After he had been united with her, she carried a light burden that developed gradually. When it grew heavy, they prayed to Allah, their Lord, “If you grant us good offspring, we will certainly be grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

The post comes days after Sarah was taken to the hospital due to unrevealed health problems and her husband Falak set rumor mills abuzz with his post alluding to a pregnancy; a picture of a pregnant woman with her partner imagining their child.

While the singer did not confirm or deny anything, it seems like the couple may be ready to come clean about it!

What do you think, is the couple pregnant with their first child? Here’s sending our warmest prayers to the duo!

Comments

comments