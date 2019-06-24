Sardar Shah exposes one lakh ghost teachers in Sindh  

KARACHI: In an interesting move on Monday, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ahmed Shah has revealed that around one lac ghost teachers are working in Sindh province, ARY News reported.

“Over one lakh teachers are employed in Sindh who doesn’t go to school to teach students,” he disclosed while talking to media in Karachi.

Sardar Shah said that the total amount of teachers in Sindh is around 134,000 out of which only 34,000 are fulfilling their duties.

The PPP minister said that govt was ready to expel the ghost teachers but the opposition should do an agreement with the government that they will not do propaganda over the matter.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on was told by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah that there were 9600 shelterless schools in Sindh.

During a meeting of province’s education department, Syed Sardar Shah told the chief minister that out of these 9600 shelterless schools, 71 had more than 100 students enrolled in them, upon which the chief minister took a policy decision and said that the shelterless school which have about 40 enrolments should be shifted to a nearby government school.

