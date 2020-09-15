16-year-old girl allegedly raped by landlord in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Yet another rape case has been reported in Punjab, where a 16-year-old housemaid was allegedly raped by a landlord in Sargodha, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the incident happened in Melowall in the limits of PS Miani in Sargodha, where a housemaid was being repeatedly raped by the landlord from last 6 months.

The police have moved the girl to the hospital for her medical reports, while a case has been registered against the alleged rapist on the complaint of the brother of the girl.

Earlier on September 13, a 40-year-old man had allegedly raped his 17-year-old stepdaughter in Gujranwala’s Pasban Colony.

Read more: Teenage girl allegedly raped by stepfather in Gujranwala

According to the police, the teenage girl in her statement to the police had alleged that her stepfather, Gulzar, had raped her several times. A case had been registered against the suspect on a victim’s complaint.

Meanwhile, police had arrested the accused and started investigation. He will be interrogated further after the medical reports of the victim, the police had said. The 17-year-old girl had been shifted to the hospital for medical examination.

