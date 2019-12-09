Engine driver dies as train crashes with dumper in Sargodha

SARGODHA: A Lahore bound train crashed with a dumper at a railway crossing here leaving assistant engine driver dead in the mishap, ARY News reported on Monday.

In yet another train mishap a train running from Sargodha to Lahore rammed into a dumper at a railway crossing near Nishtarabad, officials said.

The railway engine derailed in the incident, which caused the death of assistant engine driver Muhammad Waseem.

The driver of the dumper fled from the spot after the incident.

Absence of gate at the railway crossing said to be the cause of the mishap.

The railway traffic was suspended due to the accident.

Heavy contingents of police and the railway officials reached to the spot after the mishap.

There are several unmanned railway crossings across the country vulnerable to mishaps due to the negligence of road users.

Pakistan Railways had taken several steps to prevent accidents including up-gradation of 550 vulnerable unmanned level crossings throughout the country in collaboration with the respective provincial governments.

