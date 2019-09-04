Sargodha woman gives birth to sextuplets after seven years of marriage

SARGODHA: A woman here on Wednesday gave birth to sextuplets, reported ARY News.

The woman, named as Ghazala, gave birth to six babies, including four boys and two girls at a private hospital.

According to the hospital administration, these babies were the first for the ‘lucky’ woman after seven years of marriage.

The woman and the sextuplets are said to be in good health.

Officials at the hospital said the woman’s giving birth to six babies at the same time is the first incident of its kind in the city’s history.

Prior to that, a woman had given birth to quintuplets at the same hospital.

Comments

comments