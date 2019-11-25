Chaudhry Sarwar, US ambassador discuss Kashmir situation

LAHORE: The United States Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W. Jones called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in Lahore on Monday, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

Chaudhry Sarwar apprised the US envoy about the current situation in occupied Kashmir and said that humanitarian crisis was deepening owing to inhuman curfew in the held valley.

Terming Pak-US ties exemplary, the governor said that PM Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump were in regular contact.

Earlier on September 27, the United States had urged India to immediately remove restrictions imposed in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Acting Assistant Secretary of the state for South Asia Alice Wells had said “we hope to see rapid action in the lifting of restrictions and the release of those who have been detained.”

Expressing grave concerns over the detention of politicians and businessmen, she had said a lowering of rhetoric would be welcomed, particularly between two nuclear powers.

