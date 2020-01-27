Celebrity couple Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza who were until recently vacationing in Rome, Italy met Bollywood director Karan Johar.

The actress took to Instagram to share that the couple ran into the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director. The couple captured their special fan moment by taking a selfie with Karan.

“Guess who we ran into at the airport! The one and only @karanjohar such a humble and down to earth star!” the starlet captioned the photo.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actor is keeping fans updated by sharing photos from her Europe trip.

Apart from Rome, she also visited Vatican City, Venice and Florence.

She said she couldn’t get enough of Florence. “The only bridge that was left during World War One, the frescoes on the castles of the elites, the very renascence buildings and the small wine holes next to the big doors made for selling wine bottles by the business people who lived in these big castles…so much history!,” she wrote.

