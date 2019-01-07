Saudi Arabia offers 583 scholarships to Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD: Saudi government in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) will provide fully-funded scholarships to 583 Pakistani students this year, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

The commission has invited applications from talented students of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir for studying opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

Under these scholarship opportunities, three major levels of programmes have been announced, including Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD programmes for specified fields of studies except health/medicine.

Back in month of the August,2018, the Kingdom had also announced fifty scholarships for the poor and underprivileged students from the province of Balochistan in undergraduate and graduate programmes at renowned Saudi universities.

The offer was extended by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Syed Al-Maliki, who had called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House and briefed him about the scholarships besides exchanging views on matter of mutual interests.

He said that the fully funded scholarship would provide students with tuition fee and other necessary expenses besides a stipend to cater for the monthly expenses. Saudi Envoy informed that the number of scholarships would be doubled in the next year to facilitate more students from the province of Balochistan.

