RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday granted permission to airlines to carry non-Saudi passengers outside the kingdom, ARY News reported.

In a circular, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) allowed all the airlines operating in the kingdom to carry non-Saudi passengers outside the country.

GACA directed the airlines to strictly follow the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The civil aviation authority directed the foreign airlines, who were permitted to operate flights for this purpose, must not allow the crew to leave aircraft and not to physically contact the ground staff of the arrival airport.

“The instructions do not include the countries where the new strain of COVID-19 has appeared, according to what is decided by the competent health authorities,” read the circular.

GACA asked the airlines to coordinate with the air transport department before applying for the flights.

Earlier on December 21, Saudi Arabia had ‘temporarily’ suspended all international flights for one week amid a new strain of COVID-19 among a number of countries.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had issued the new directives to airline operators regarding the suspension of international flight operations, whereas, the country also suspended the entry through the land and seaports for one week.

