Saudi Arabia to allow dine-in at restaurants, sports and entertainment activities

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has decided not to extend precautionary measures it announced on Feb. 3 and 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus as new cases in the Kingdom appear to have stabilized in recent days.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the move, which will come into force on Sunday (March 7), allows the resumption of dine-in services in restaurants and cafes, entertainment activities and events, the opening of cinemas, indoor entertainment centers, independent indoor games venues like, gyms and sports centers.

However, all events and parties, including weddings, corporate meetings, and events in banquet halls, independent wedding halls and hotel wedding venues, will continue to remain suspended until further notice.

The source underlined the need for everyone to adhere to these measures and not to be complacent in the application of precautionary measures, preventive measures, and protocols approved for all activities, in order to preserve the public health of society and protect the gains achieved during the last period on all levels.

The source indicated that all precautionary measures are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent authorities, according to the developments of the epidemiological situation.

Comments

comments