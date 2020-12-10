Saudi Arabia approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia’s health authority has approved the registration of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the kingdom, it announced on Thursday.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) made the announcement after Pfizer submitted a request to approve registering the vaccine.

The authority will evaluate samples from each incoming shipment of the vaccine before using it to ensure it is safe to use.

Procedures necessary for its import and use will begin, the statement said.

It is pertinent to mention here that tens of thousands of people in Britain have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after a mass vaccination programme began earlier this week.

Separately to have happend today, US experts met to assess whether to grant emergency approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine and allow America to become the next country to move ahead with mass immunization.

The arguments in favor seem to be overwhelming — it has already been greenlit by Britain and Canada — and the full results of a huge clinical trial of the vaccine were published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine, another major milestone.

