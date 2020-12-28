Saudi Arabia extends ban on flight operation for another week over virus concern

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday extended a ban on flight operation from the kingdom for another week to assess the situation with regard to the new coronavirus strain, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision came a day after the Saudi authorities granted permission to airlines to carry non-Saudi passengers outside the kingdom.

According to fresh guidelines issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Saudi Arabia, all airlines are barred from operating flight operations from the kingdom for another seven days.

The notification issued a day back allowing non-Saudis to leave the kingdom will also come under the fresh ban.

Moreover, the official news agency of the kingdom, SPA quoted an interior ministry source as saying that the suspension of international flights for travelers, except in exceptional cases, temporarily for a week, could now be extended for another week, and suspension of entry to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the land and seaports, temporarily for a week, could be extended for another week.

It said that the measure was adopted to continue assessing the situation and to ensure the safety of citizens and expatriates, with an emphasis on excluding the movement of goods, commodities and supply chains, as well as allowing the departure of Non-Saudis through flights, according to the precautionary measures adopted by the Ministry of Health.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 21, Saudi Arabia had ‘temporarily’ suspended all international flights for one week amid a new strain of COVID-19 among a number of countries.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had issued the new directives to airline operators regarding the suspension of international flight operations, whereas, the country also suspended the entry through the land and seaports for one week.

