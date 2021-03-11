Saudi Arabia extends ban on international passengers

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has extended its ban on the arrival of passengers from international flights till May 17 due to novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a new circular for the airlines, notifying the extension of the ban on international flights till May 17 at 1:00 am local time.

Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary ban on incoming passengers from 20 countries, however, citizens were exemption from the travel restrictions. Moreover, the kingdom gave relaxation in limited flight operations for the evacuation of Pakistani citizens.

Earlier on March 6, Saudi Arabia had decided to ease coronavirus-related restrictions on entertainment and events and reopen cinemas, gyms, and sports centers starting March 7.

The suspension of events and parties will continue until further notice, the agency reported, and this includes weddings, corporate meetings, held in banquet halls or independent wedding halls or hotel venues, along with a continued ban on events at rental rest houses and camps that are usually used for these purposes.

Social events will continue to be restricted to a maximum of 20 attendees in Saudi Arabia.

