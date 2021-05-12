Saudi Arabia begins arrangements to hold Hajj 2021

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat has said the Kingdom doesn’t intend to call off this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, ARY News reported.

This he said in a meeting with Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Special Assistant to the PM on Religious Harmony, in Makkah.

The minister said the Kingdom has started making arrangements to hold this year’s Hajj pilgrimage with Covid safety protocols. All possible steps are being taken to facilitate pilgrims, he said.

He maintained that Covid-19 vaccination is mandatory for people intending to perform the annual Hajj pilgramage this year.

Maulana Ashrafi said the people and leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are close to each other. The Saudi government’s measures for pilgrims are laudable, he added.

